Ukraine returned 14 children from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 14 more children were returned to their native land. One of them just recently turned two months old.

Thanks to the assistance and painstaking work of our team, several families from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions were returned to Ukraine. Share

This was reported by the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.

Courageous families with teenagers and very young children took a bold step of resistance, which shows the steadfastness of the Ukrainian spirit. They overcame many difficulties to find themselves in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

In particular, one of the families, which did not accept the new "mess" of the Russian authorities, tried several times to leave TOT on its own. However, she was sent back under threats without explanation. Another family was generally hiding from the Russians because of its pro-Ukrainian position. Fortunately, this is already behind us and our Office was able to help our citizens.

During communication with the employees of our Office, people said that they were afraid to go out, could not find a job without a "Russian" passport, received threats to confiscate property and deprivation of parental rights, did not have the right to choose schools and became participants in groundless searches of their own homes . Found Ukrainian books were burned, valuable property was confiscated. The "new" government did not limit itself in anything.

Therefore, they made the right decision — to leave TOT, making a wise choice in favor of security, freedom and a dignified future, which reflects the strength and indomitability of the Ukrainian people.

Currently, many of the returned children need placement in school, psychological and humanitarian assistance, and social integration. Therefore, the state, together with public and charitable organizations, will provide everything necessary to ensure a stable environment for the growth of small Ukrainians. Share

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.