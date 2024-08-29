Ukraine returned 14 children from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 14 more children were returned to their native land. One of them just recently turned two months old.
Points of attention
Ukraine returned 14 children from TOT
This was reported by the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.
In particular, one of the families, which did not accept the new "mess" of the Russian authorities, tried several times to leave TOT on its own. However, she was sent back under threats without explanation. Another family was generally hiding from the Russians because of its pro-Ukrainian position. Fortunately, this is already behind us and our Office was able to help our citizens.
During communication with the employees of our Office, people said that they were afraid to go out, could not find a job without a "Russian" passport, received threats to confiscate property and deprivation of parental rights, did not have the right to choose schools and became participants in groundless searches of their own homes . Found Ukrainian books were burned, valuable property was confiscated. The "new" government did not limit itself in anything.
Therefore, they made the right decision — to leave TOT, making a wise choice in favor of security, freedom and a dignified future, which reflects the strength and indomitability of the Ukrainian people.
Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
