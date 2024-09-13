As the Center of National Resistance warns, the Russian occupiers are organizing the forced removal of sick children from the hospice in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
- Russia uses new schemes to abduct Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.
- The occupiers are trying to legalize their activities through pseudo-humanitarian measures called "evacuation" and "rehabilitation".
- Russia's actions are a violation of international law and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Russians continue to actively kidnap Ukrainian children
It is important to understand that the collaborators call their new schemes "evacuation" or "rehabilitation", trying to create the appearance of legality and humanity of their actions.
The Central Committee draws attention to the fact that under the guise of comprehensive assistance to children with serious (including oncological) diseases, orphans and children deprived of parental care, the enemy is creating a base for the further resettlement of young Ukrainians to the aggressor country.
It is important to understand that the actions of the Russian occupiers are a gross violation of international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which protects children from forced displacement and separation from their families.
What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
