Russia uses new schemes to abduct Ukrainian children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia uses new schemes to abduct Ukrainian children

Russians continue to actively kidnap Ukrainian children
Читати українською
Source:  National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC)

As the Center of National Resistance warns, the Russian occupiers are organizing the forced removal of sick children from the hospice in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia uses new schemes to abduct Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.
  • The occupiers are trying to legalize their activities through pseudo-humanitarian measures called "evacuation" and "rehabilitation".
  • Russia's actions are a violation of international law and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Russians continue to actively kidnap Ukrainian children

It is important to understand that the collaborators call their new schemes "evacuation" or "rehabilitation", trying to create the appearance of legality and humanity of their actions.

Such criminal activity was carried out by the Kremlin posypaks on the basis of the "Dandelions" children's hospice. Initially, he worked on the territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, but recently his activities expanded to Luhansk region.

The Central Committee draws attention to the fact that under the guise of comprehensive assistance to children with serious (including oncological) diseases, orphans and children deprived of parental care, the enemy is creating a base for the further resettlement of young Ukrainians to the aggressor country.

It is important to understand that the actions of the Russian occupiers are a gross violation of international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which protects children from forced displacement and separation from their families.

These crimes can be stopped only after the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands, the Center of National Resistance emphasizes.

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region. Children were injured
Ivan Fedorov
Strike by the Russian army on a children's cafe in the Zaporozhye region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?