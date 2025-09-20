Czech President Pavel calls on NATO to respond harshly to Russian air provocations

Czech President Petr Pavel recalled that Turkey had already shot down a Russian plane when it violated its airspace.

Pavel called for a tough response to Russia's violations of NATO airspace

NATO must respond strongly to Russian provocations, such as yesterday's incursion of fighter jets into Estonian airspace. In particular, in such situations, Russian aircraft can be shot down.

This was stated on Czech television by the country's President Petr Pavel, quoted by Echo24.

I must call this extremely irresponsible behavior, because violating airspace is a pretext for activating defense mechanisms and, therefore, shooting down such an aircraft. And no one, neither on our side nor on the Russian side, would want that. Peter Pavel President of the Czech Republic

The Czech president recalled that Turkey resorted to a harsh response to Russian provocations by shooting down a Russian Su-24 bomber in November 2015 during the war in Syria.

Pavel noted that during his time as chairman of the NATO Military Committee, he once directly asked the Russians why they constantly staged such provocations. The Russians replied: "Because we can."

They test our resilience, our determination to defend ourselves. I think we must be extremely firm that if there is a violation of the rules, we must respond to them adequately, including by military means. Russia will very quickly realize that it has made a mistake, that it has crossed the permissible limits. But, unfortunately, it really balances on the edge of conflict, but it is simply impossible to give in to evil. Share

Petr Pavel is not the only one in the Czech Republic who wants to see a more decisive NATO response to Russian provocations. The country's former Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek expressed a similar opinion the day before.