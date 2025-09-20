Czech President Pavel calls on NATO to respond harshly to Russian air provocations

Czech President Petr Pavel recalled that Turkey had already shot down a Russian plane when it violated its airspace.
Points of attention
- Czech President Petr Pavel urges NATO to react firmly to Russian provocations in airspace, emphasizing the need for a strong response.
- Past incidents, such as Turkey shooting down a Russian plane, illustrate the importance of taking harsh measures in response to violations of airspace.
- The Czech president highlights the necessity of showing resilience and determination in defending against Russian provocations to prevent further escalations.
Pavel called for a tough response to Russia's violations of NATO airspace
NATO must respond strongly to Russian provocations, such as yesterday's incursion of fighter jets into Estonian airspace. In particular, in such situations, Russian aircraft can be shot down.
This was stated on Czech television by the country's President Petr Pavel, quoted by Echo24.
The Czech president recalled that Turkey resorted to a harsh response to Russian provocations by shooting down a Russian Su-24 bomber in November 2015 during the war in Syria.
Pavel noted that during his time as chairman of the NATO Military Committee, he once directly asked the Russians why they constantly staged such provocations. The Russians replied: "Because we can."
Petr Pavel is not the only one in the Czech Republic who wants to see a more decisive NATO response to Russian provocations. The country's former Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek expressed a similar opinion the day before.
I would very much like to see the Article 4 consultations result in NATO sending a clear message to the Kremlin: “Next time we enter the airspace of any of our countries, we will fire immediately and without warning.” I do not believe the Russians are capable of understanding a different view.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-