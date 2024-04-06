Dam breach in Orsk, Russia. The water level has become critical, there are casualties

In Russian Orsk, more than 200 people were evacuated due to a dam breach. The Russians announced three dead.

What is the situation in Orsk after the dam burst

According to rosZMI, at least two people died as a result of the dam breach. Although rescuers are checking data on a third possible victim of the water.

Later, it became known about another dead person.

According to reports, one of the Russians climbed onto the roof and fell. Another body of the deceased was found in the yard of one of the houses on Ordzhonikidze Street.

The local mayor, Vasyl Kozupytsia, said that as of the morning of April 6, the water level in the Ural River has become critical and is 9.27 m. The video about how Orsk is being flooded with water is being actively distributed on the Internet by Russian Telegram channels.

The big water will not leave the Russians soon: according to the forecasts of the emergency services, not earlier than in 1.5-2 weeks. Due to flooding, 235 people were evacuated (including 73 children).

So far, about 2,000 houses in 95 settlements have been flooded in Orsk. According to Kozupytsa, the old part of the city can be completely washed away with water.

Already half of the Old Town is flooded, almost up to Ordzhonikidze Street... Judging by everything, the Old Town will suffer very seriously, said the local mayor. Share

What is known about the breach of the dam in Orsk

On April 5, a dam burst in the Orenburg region of Russia, and a number of settlements were at risk of flooding.

Due to the threat of flooding, a state of emergency was introduced in the region, but the residents of only certain streets were evacuated.

According to data as of April 5, 1,825 residential buildings and 5,242 homesteads in 95 settlements were flooded in the region.

According to rosZMI, there were two leaks at the dam, one of which they had time to fill up. According to the publication, gas and electricity have been cut off in some areas of the city.