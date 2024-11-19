Damage to communication cables near Finland was called sabotage in Germany
Category
World
Publication date

Damage to communication cables near Finland was called sabotage in Germany

Boris Pistorius
Читати українською
Source:  France 24

According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, the damage to two underwater fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea may well be an act of sabotage.

Points of attention

  • The head of the German Defense Ministry considers the damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea as an act of sabotage, possibly linked to Russia.
  • Germany and Finland have expressed deep concern over the incident and have initiated a joint investigation, suspecting intentional damage to the communication cables.
  • The incident highlights the growing threat of hybrid attacks to European security, alongside the conflict in Ukraine.
  • The disruption of the submarine communication cables connecting Germany and Finland underscores the instability in the modern world.
  • The joint statement by the foreign ministers of Germany and Finland points towards suspicions of sabotage and hybrid warfare, amidst strained relations with Russia.

What is known about the alleged sabotage against the background of damage to underwater communication cables in the Baltic Sea

Pistorius is convinced that the cutting of the cables could not have happened by accident.

No one believes that these cables were accidentally cut. I also do not want to believe the version that it was the anchors that accidentally damaged these cables. Therefore, we have to declare, without knowing exactly who it was from, that this is a "hybrid" promotion. And we also have to assume that this is sabotage, Pistorius said.

The 1,200 km long fiber-optic communication cable connecting Helsinki to the German city of Rostock stopped working around 02:00 GMT on November 18.

Also, on November 17, between Lithuania and the Swedish island of Gotland, a 218-kilometer cable that provides an Internet connection stopped working.

In Germany and Finland, there are suspicions of sabotage in connection with the damage of the submarine communication cable
Underwater cable

Finland and Germany issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply concerned" by the incident and said they were investigating "an incident [that] immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage".

Finland and Germany suspect Russia of sabotage and hybrid warfare after damaging cables

Germany and Finland have launched a joint investigation into the damage to the submarine communication cable connecting their territories. The incident is a serious concern amid strained relations with Russia.

The fact that such a case immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage shows the instability of our time, — said the joint statement of the heads of foreign affairs of Finland and Germany, Elina Valtonen and Annalena Berbock.

The ministers also emphasized that European security faces a threat not only because of the war in Ukraine, but also because of hybrid attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation damaged a civilian ship with grain in the port of Odesa
Олексій Кулеба
The Russian Federation damaged a civilian ship with grain in the port of Odesa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?