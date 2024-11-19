According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, the damage to two underwater fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea may well be an act of sabotage.
What is known about the alleged sabotage against the background of damage to underwater communication cables in the Baltic Sea
Pistorius is convinced that the cutting of the cables could not have happened by accident.
The 1,200 km long fiber-optic communication cable connecting Helsinki to the German city of Rostock stopped working around 02:00 GMT on November 18.
Also, on November 17, between Lithuania and the Swedish island of Gotland, a 218-kilometer cable that provides an Internet connection stopped working.
Finland and Germany issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply concerned" by the incident and said they were investigating "an incident [that] immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage".
Finland and Germany suspect Russia of sabotage and hybrid warfare after damaging cables
Germany and Finland have launched a joint investigation into the damage to the submarine communication cable connecting their territories. The incident is a serious concern amid strained relations with Russia.
The fact that such a case immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage shows the instability of our time, — said the joint statement of the heads of foreign affairs of Finland and Germany, Elina Valtonen and Annalena Berbock.
The ministers also emphasized that European security faces a threat not only because of the war in Ukraine, but also because of hybrid attacks.
