Operators of the unmanned systems battalion "Raid" and the separate airborne assault regiment "Dzmil" of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders in the Kursk region.

The Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram and released the relevant video.

During a combat sortie in the Kursk direction, operators of the 413th OBBS "Raid" air reconnaissance discovered an enemy S-400 "Triumph" air defense system, the cost of which is estimated at 1.2 billion dollars. Share

The forces of unmanned systems destroyed the remote mining system "Zemlerobstvo" of the Russian Federation

Operators of the unmanned systems battalion "Raid" and the separate assault regiment "Bzmil" of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the newest Russian remote mining system "Zemlerobstvo" near the Seim River.