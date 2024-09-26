Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-400 air defense system of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-400 air defense system of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

Operators of the unmanned systems battalion "Raid" and the separate airborne assault regiment "Dzmil" of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders in the Kursk region.

Points of attention

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumph

The Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram and released the relevant video.

During a combat sortie in the Kursk direction, operators of the 413th OBBS "Raid" air reconnaissance discovered an enemy S-400 "Triumph" air defense system, the cost of which is estimated at 1.2 billion dollars.

The forces of unmanned systems destroyed the remote mining system "Zemlerobstvo" of the Russian Federation

Operators of the unmanned systems battalion "Raid" and the separate assault regiment "Bzmil" of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the newest Russian remote mining system "Zemlerobstvo" near the Seim River.

Operators of the 413th separate battalion of the Bps "Raid" SBS in cooperation with the combined detachment of the Bps 78 ODSHP "Dzhmil" in the area of the enemy's pontoon crossing on the Seim River destroyed a rare modern system of remote mining "Zemledelie".

