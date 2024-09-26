Operators of the unmanned systems battalion "Raid" and the separate airborne assault regiment "Dzmil" of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders in the Kursk region.
Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumph
The Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram and released the relevant video.
The forces of unmanned systems destroyed the remote mining system "Zemlerobstvo" of the Russian Federation
Operators of the unmanned systems battalion "Raid" and the separate assault regiment "Bzmil" of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the newest Russian remote mining system "Zemlerobstvo" near the Seim River.
Operators of the 413th separate battalion of the Bps "Raid" SBS in cooperation with the combined detachment of the Bps 78 ODSHP "Dzhmil" in the area of the enemy's pontoon crossing on the Seim River destroyed a rare modern system of remote mining "Zemledelie".
