Despite Trump's "peaceful mediation", the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand continues

Cambodia accused Thailand of violating the joint peace declaration and a series of attacks by Thai military personnel against the Cambodian army in the border province of Preah Vihear.

The military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand continues

As a result of the aggression of the Thai military in the villages of Oddarmeanchey and Preah Vihear provinces, several civilians were injured, many houses were destroyed, and hundreds of people were forced to evacuate to safe places, — said the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Defense of Cambodia, Lieutenant General Mali Socheata, at a specially convened briefing. Share

According to her, Thai forces shelled villages on December 7, and on Monday morning continued attacks on Cambodian forces' positions, after which Thai tanks also shelled several Cambodian temples in border areas.

The Cambodian Ministry of Defense condemns these brutal and inhumane attacks on Cambodian troops and believes that they are a serious violation of the joint declaration on the peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, signed by both sides on October 26.

She noted that Cambodia views such actions by the Thai side as a coordinated escalation after several days of provocations on the border.

"Despite the provocative actions by Thailand, Cambodian forces showed maximum restraint and did not open fire in return. Cambodia remains committed to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and compliance with international agreements," Socheatha said. Share

Injured as a result of the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand

Thailand accused Cambodia of shelling its territory and launched air strikes on Cambodian armed forces positions near the border between the two countries.

According to statements from the Thai army, Cambodian troops fired twice at civilian areas in the border province of Buriram with BM-21 multiple launch rocket systems on December 7. In addition, the movement of T-55 tanks and other heavy weapons has been detected in Cambodia, and residents are being evacuated from the border area.

The Cambodian military, in turn, also announced on Sunday the evacuation of residents of provinces neighboring Cambodia and brought units and divisions along the entire border to maximum combat readiness.

On the morning of December 7, the Thai Air Force struck Cambodian armed forces positions near the border between the two countries.

Today, December 8, the Royal Thai Air Force struck Cambodian military positions in response to the actions of the Cambodian military, which posed a direct threat to Thailand's national security, the safety of residents of border areas, and Thai personnel operating in the region, the Royal Thai Air Force said in a statement.

The Thai military said it would continue to act responsibly and respond to threats to its country's sovereignty and the security of its people to maintain regional stability and prevent further escalation.