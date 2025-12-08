Despite Trump's "peaceful mediation", the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand continues

Cambodia accused Thailand of violating the joint peace declaration and a series of attacks by Thai military personnel against the Cambodian army in the border province of Preah Vihear.
Points of attention
- The military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand persists despite claims of peaceful mediation by certain parties.
- Accusations of violations, attacks, and provocations have been exchanged between the two nations, leading to injuries to civilians and destruction of homes in border areas.
- Both Cambodia and Thailand have heightened military readiness and continue to respond to perceived threats, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional stability.
The military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand continues
According to her, Thai forces shelled villages on December 7, and on Monday morning continued attacks on Cambodian forces' positions, after which Thai tanks also shelled several Cambodian temples in border areas.
The Cambodian Ministry of Defense condemns these brutal and inhumane attacks on Cambodian troops and believes that they are a serious violation of the joint declaration on the peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, signed by both sides on October 26.
She noted that Cambodia views such actions by the Thai side as a coordinated escalation after several days of provocations on the border.
Thailand accused Cambodia of shelling its territory and launched air strikes on Cambodian armed forces positions near the border between the two countries.
According to statements from the Thai army, Cambodian troops fired twice at civilian areas in the border province of Buriram with BM-21 multiple launch rocket systems on December 7. In addition, the movement of T-55 tanks and other heavy weapons has been detected in Cambodia, and residents are being evacuated from the border area.
The Cambodian military, in turn, also announced on Sunday the evacuation of residents of provinces neighboring Cambodia and brought units and divisions along the entire border to maximum combat readiness.
On the morning of December 7, the Thai Air Force struck Cambodian armed forces positions near the border between the two countries.
Today, December 8, the Royal Thai Air Force struck Cambodian military positions in response to the actions of the Cambodian military, which posed a direct threat to Thailand's national security, the safety of residents of border areas, and Thai personnel operating in the region, the Royal Thai Air Force said in a statement.
The Thai military said it would continue to act responsibly and respond to threats to its country's sovereignty and the security of its people to maintain regional stability and prevent further escalation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-