Trump announces ceasefire agreement with Thailand and Cambodia

Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to quickly reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, as US President Donald Trump hints that his phone diplomacy has worked.

Trump the peacemaker: how the US president reached an agreement with Thailand and Cambodia

Trump announced this in a post on the social network Truth Social.

Trump said he called Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and informed him of the results of his talks with Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Vejjajaichai.

Both sides seek an immediate ceasefire and peace. They also seek to return to the "trading table" with the United States, which we believe is inappropriate until the fighting has ceased. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US President assured that Phnom Penh and Bangkok have agreed to meet immediately and "rapidly develop a ceasefire agreement." Which will be a prologue to establishing peace.

It has been an honor to deal with both countries. They have a long and rich history and culture. I hope they will get along for many years to come. When all is done and peace comes, I look forward to concluding our trade agreements with both! Share

It should be noted that earlier on July 26, Trump held telephone conversations with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand, between which an armed conflict began. At that time, he first stated that both countries were ready for a ceasefire.

The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has escalated sharply after a shootout on the border, with both militaries accusing each other of provocation. According to Bangkok, it was the Cambodians who opened fire first, but Phnom Penh denies this.

In response to the Cambodian attacks, Thailand deployed units on the border armed with Ukrainian Oplot armored personnel carriers and BTR-3E armored personnel carriers, and also launched airstrikes on the Phnom Penh military. The Cambodians attempted to attack Trat province, but the Thai army easily repelled the invasion.