Disappointment with the actions of the White House regarding the issue of further support for Ukraine is growing among supporters of US President Joe Biden.

Disagreements are growing in the White House regarding the issue of support for Ukraine

Journalists of the publication note that disagreements are growing among representatives of the White House about how to combine long-term support for Ukraine and the political course of the United States.

In particular, the White House opposed an initiative that would give NATO a leading role in promoting support for Ukraine.

The coming weeks could be crucial as House Speaker Mike Johnson promises to unveil a new aid package for Ukraine. But it is unclear how reliable the package will be and whether Johnson will be able to handle opposition from many members of his own party. And if he fails or fails to meet the Democrats' demands, Biden may face growing pressure to adopt a less US-oriented coalition that supports Ukraine's fight against Russia, the publication said. Share

The authors of the material emphasize that the situation is becoming extremely critical for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military is forced to maintain a regime of strict economy of artillery ammunition.

Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried called on the States and the Alliance to consider the issue of supplying Kyiv with ATACMS and Taurus long-range missiles, which has not been done so far due to the fear of escalating the conflict.

The uncertainty of the White House regarding Ukraine is unnerving the allies

Meanwhile, the uncertainty of the representatives of the White House regarding further actions in the matter of supporting Ukraine causes concern against the background of criticism regarding the attacks of Ukrainian UAVs on oil refineries on the territory of Russia.

Supporters of Ukraine say that such comments further distance the US from the positions of other allies.

One European official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, called the Biden administration's comments about refineries "vicious."

It is wrong to tell a warring party not to attack the aggressor's military vehicle while not providing military assistance to help the victim protect its own infrastructure, residential buildings, maternity homes and kindergartens, the European official said. Share