DIU chief says Russia still receives weapons components worldwide despite the sanctions

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) chief, Gen Kyrylo Budanov, at the beginning of spring 2024, the new offensive of the Russian invaders new offensive will finally be exhausted.

Budanov assessed the state of Russia's army and the development of hostilities at the front

According to the DIU chief, the state program of the Russian Federation called "parallel import" is de facto legalized smuggling.

It is important to understand that components for the enemy's military industry come from various countries, both from the East and from the West.

Kyrylo Budanov also warned that no one could completely block the Russian army's access to foreign components.

Despite this, no country can completely cover the costs incurred by the aggressor country during the war. Much more is spent than is produced.

The number one need is ammunition. The Russians have calibers of 152 and 122 mm, missiles for "Uragam", "Tornado", "Hrad" MLRSs. During Putin's upcoming visit to North Korea, it will primarily be about increasing the volume of arms supplies to the Russian Federation, as well as deepening relations between them, in particular, about cooperation in the field of missile technology. Share

When the offensive of the Russian army end

Kyrylo Budanov draws attention to the fact that the offensive operation of the aggressor country, which began in November 2023, is still ongoing.

Even though the enemy had a certain advance in the fields and near Avdiivka, it was not what they were counting on.

Putin wanted the Russian army to reach the barrier line along the Chornyi Zherebets River in the Kharkiv region and on the administrative border of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as quickly as possible. But one of these had happened.