DIU names number of Zircon, Oniks, Kalibr and Kh-69 missiles in Russia's possession

The DIU told about the estimated number of Tsirkon, Oniks, Kalibr and Kh-69 missiles in Russia, as well as the pace of their production.

How many missiles does Russia have?

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as of the end of April 2024, the Russian Armed Forces have the following in service:

3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles — about 40 units. the production rate of these missiles is up to 10 units per month.

Cruise missiles 3M55/3M55M ‘Oniks’/‘Oniks-M’ — 400 units. The production rate is up to 10 units per month.

3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles — 270 units. Production rate — 30-40 units per month.

Kh-69 guided missiles — 45 units. Production rate — 1-3 units per month.

Budanov gave forecast regarding the attacks by Kalibr

On 31 March, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov predicted that in the near future the Russian occupiers would strike Ukraine again with Kalibr cruise missiles after a long pause.

‘The decision was made because the Kalibr is less effective than the Kh-101 missile, so for now we will use the Kh-101... We are now technically ready to use them (the Kalibr - ed.). While the Navy was accumulating its missiles, the Russian Aerospace Forces were using Kh-101 missiles. Kyrylo Budanov Head of GUR

That is why Kyiv's allies should be prepared to provide long-term assistance to the Ukrainian army to ensure the final defeat of the Russian army.