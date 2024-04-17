Expert says warehouse of "Zircon" missiles and 30 Russian soldiers were eliminated during attack in Dzhankoi

As a result of the attack on the Dzhankoi airfield in occupied Crimea on April 17, the occupiers suffered very significant losses, both in weapons and in personnel.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation as a result of the attack on the Dzhankoi airfield

According to military expert Oleksandr Musienko, citing his sources, the storage of Zircon and S-300 missiles was destroyed.

In addition, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, citing its sources, reports very significant losses among the occupiers' personnel.

According to our sources, about 30 Russian servicemen were killed and about 80 were wounded at the Dzhankoya airfield. Due to the lack of a sufficient number of places in the Dzhankoy hospital, the wounded are being transported by helicopters to Sevastopol for placement in 1472 VMCH, the message says. Share

The Russian public and the OSINT community published the first photos of the probable consequences of the night strike on the Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea.

Previously, three S-400 launchers, one S-400 radar station, and two S-300 launchers were destroyed or critically damaged, as well as a warehouse with ammunition for these missile systems.

The Russians claim that an MGM-140 ATACMS missile hit the base and publish photos of the wreckage.

⚡️At night, the airfield in Dzhankoy was attacked. 5 S-400 and S-300 launchers and radar were destroyed. 22 people missing, - RosSMI



It is alleged that the photo shows the S-400 Triumph air defense system. The strike was carried out by two MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic… pic.twitter.com/eZJgRR2QTR — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) April 17, 2024

It is also noted that, according to sources, surviving helicopters and aircraft are being transferred from the Dzhankoi airfield to the Kirovske airfield.

What is known about the attack on the airfield in Dzhankoi

On April 17, powerful explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, which is located in the north of the occupied Crimea. In addition, footage of a powerful fire that broke out near the airfield was published online.

There is a military airfield in DzhankoI that the Russians use. Open sources tell us that the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is based there. According to preliminary data, it is about three aviation squadrons.

The network also notes that the deployment of enemy anti-aircraft systems S-300/S-400 was recorded in DzhankoI.