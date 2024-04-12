DIU says Putin sends troops of Russian Pacific Fleet for first time

Ukrainian defence intelligence (DIU) reports that dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to send troops of the Russian Pacific Fleet to the Ukrainian front. The main reason is the large-scale losses of the Russian army on the battlefield.

According to the DIU press service, in order to replenish the sanitary and irreversible losses of the Russian army during the hostilities in Ukraine, as well as to staff new military units, the Kremlin decided to send personnel of the Pacific Fleet to the battlefield, as well as the 11th Army of the Air Force and air defense

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the specified military units of the aggressor country were not previously directly involved in the conduct of hostilities against Ukraine.

According to the decision of the Russian Pacific Fleet commander Viktor Liina, the rotations to Syria are completely stopped, and the entire personnel is sent to the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine. We are talking about 2,000 Russian servicemen from the Primorsky Krai and Kamchatka Krai of the Russian Federation. Share

In addition, it is emphasised that several hundred more soldiers of the Russian Federation from among the military units of the 11th Air Force and Air Defence Forces stationed in the territory of the Khabarovsk Krai of the Russian Federation will replace the liquidated occupiers from the 155th and 40th brigades of the Russian marines who are fighting actions against Ukraine and are understaffed due to huge losses.

The DIU also learned that part of the personnel from the military units of the Far East of the Russian Federation will join the new motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor state, which is being formed in Voronezh.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 12

