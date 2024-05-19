Dzhemilev: Near two thousand Crimean Tatars serve in Ukrainian Defence Forces

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Ukrainian MP Mustafa Dzhemilev, said how many Crimean Tatars are currently protecting Ukraine in the ranks of the Armed Forces.
Two military units of the Crimean Tatars have been created in Ukraine
According to Mustafa Dzhemilev, all Crimean Tatars who, after the seizure of the peninsula, moved to the territory controlled by Ukraine are subject to conscription as citizens of the state. Therefore, they are conscripted based on their place of residence.
However, he did not name the exact number of Crimean Tatars killed in the war with the Russian Federation because "immediately in Crimea, the FSB raids on their relatives begin."
Regarding the Crimean Tatars who supported the occupation and went to fight against Ukraine, Dzhemilev assured that compared to the non-Tatar population of Crimea, there are not many of them. According to him, he made such a conclusion by analysing the indicators of losses.
Ukraine and the world honour the memory of the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide
On May 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide. He noted that the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people 80 years ago became one of the worst crimes committed by the Soviet authorities against human life.
According to the president, people were able to return to their native land only after tens of years, but the criminal was never punished and the Soviet regime was not condemned.
Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is obliged to respond to Russia's attacks with the resilience of our people, the victory of our state over the evil of occupation, and fair punishment for all Russian war crimes since 2014.
