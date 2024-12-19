According to Dmitry Volovik, director of the Azov Sea National Nature Park, a large-scale oil spill occurred in the Sea of Azov after the accident of the Russian tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239.

Volovyk noted that as a result of the accident, part of the coast in the Zaporizhia region was polluted, in particular, the Azov National Natural Park.

A very serious stain. The oil product discharge strip runs along Stepanivska Spit — 4.4 km, along the economic zone, that is, Kyrylivka — approximately 18.7 km, the Fedotova Spit reserve towards Byrychugy — 1.7 km. That is, the entire coast. We know 100%. As for our territory of the nature reserve fund, a wind has come and is driving the fuel and lubricants stain away from the shore, — the ecologist emphasized.

According to him, it is currently not possible to accurately determine the level of pollution in the Sea of Azov and coastal soils due to the fact that Ukraine does not have access to the territories occupied by Russia.

What will be the long-term consequences of the Russian tanker accident in the Sea of Azov?

However, Volovyk emphasized that it is the local fauna that will obviously suffer the most from the oil spill.

We can't even imagine the whole trouble. We have limited access to this information. Benthos is a mussel, such natural filters that make up the bottom of the entire Sea of Azov — they will suffer enormous damage, the consequences will be noticeable for more than one year. Gulls, sea gulls in particular, waterfowl, will be in very serious trouble, they will, unfortunately, die. For gobies, the trouble is a population drop in the spring, when spawning phenomena will begin, when the water will warm up, — emphasizes the director of the Azov National Nature Park.

Volovyk also noted that the authorities of the aggressor country are not taking any measures after the tanker accident and oil spill.