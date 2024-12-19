According to Dmitry Volovik, director of the Azov Sea National Nature Park, a large-scale oil spill occurred in the Sea of Azov after the accident of the Russian tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239.
What does the accident of Russian oil tankers in the Sea of Azov threaten the region and Ukraine?
Volovyk noted that as a result of the accident, part of the coast in the Zaporizhia region was polluted, in particular, the Azov National Natural Park.
According to him, it is currently not possible to accurately determine the level of pollution in the Sea of Azov and coastal soils due to the fact that Ukraine does not have access to the territories occupied by Russia.
What will be the long-term consequences of the Russian tanker accident in the Sea of Azov?
However, Volovyk emphasized that it is the local fauna that will obviously suffer the most from the oil spill.
Volovyk also noted that the authorities of the aggressor country are not taking any measures after the tanker accident and oil spill.
