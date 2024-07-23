Ports in Odesa, which were idle due to the Russian blockade in the Black Sea, are returning to full operation.

How Ukraine overcame the blockade of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea and resumed grain exports

The publication notes that after the criminal invasion of the Russian occupation army into Ukraine, the Kremlin tried to block the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products through the Black Sea, provoking a global food crisis.

Journalists emphasize that this year the tonnage of ships arriving at Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea has recovered and is currently only 5% less than it was before the war.

Export of grain

The situation was changed thanks to the victory of Ukraine over the ships of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea.

With the help of missiles and UAVs, Ukraine forced the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to leave the Black Sea and restore export routes for agricultural products.

Before the start of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, Ukraine was in seventh place in the world in terms of wheat exports, fourth in barley exports, and one of the first in sunflower seed exports.

Nine tenths of Ukrainian agricultural exports passed through Black Sea ports.

Markets reacted with alarm to the loss of Ukrainian exports and the prospect that Russia's large agricultural exports may also be disrupted.

Wheat prices have risen sharply, and the food price index compiled by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has jumped 34% compared to the previous year.

Russia signed the Black Sea Grain Agreement, allowing ships to export products from Ukraine provided they were pre-inspected, but the relief proved short-lived.

Moscow withdrew from the agreement in July 2023, after about 33 million tons were supplied from Ukraine. Russia immediately tried to restore the blockade.

How the recovery of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea affected world markets

In the absence of its own fleet, Ukraine forced the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to leave the occupied Crimea.

After that, Kyiv informed the UN about its intention to open the shipping corridor, which put diplomatic pressure on Russia.

As of the beginning of June this year, there were already about 1,300 ships heading along the coast of Romania to the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnoye.

These ports let through 50 million worth of goods - almost all of them are agricultural products.

According to analysts, it is difficult to assess how the end of the blockade by Ukraine affected world prices, since this indicator depends on many factors.