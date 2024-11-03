Elections in Moldova. Russia will try to disrupt the diaspora vote

Moldova has warned several EU countries about possible attempts by Russia to disrupt the voting of Moldovan emigrants at foreign polling stations during the presidential elections on November 3.
Points of attention
- Moldova warns of possible attempts by Russia to influence the voting of the Moldovan diaspora abroad during the presidential elections.
- The diaspora in the West supports pro-European sentiments and tends to vote for a candidate who supports Moldova's European course.
- The vote of the diaspora has a decisive influence on Moldova's course in relations with the EU.
- In the second round of the presidential elections in Moldova, Maya Sandu and Oleksandr Stoyanoglo are competing.
Russia will try to disrupt the voting of the diaspora during the elections in Moldova
According to the publication, according to the source, polling stations in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Romania, the USA and Great Britain may become the objects of destabilizing actions by the Russian Federation, including false reports about landmines.
The Moldovan diaspora in the West mainly supports pro-European sentiments and tends to vote for Sanda, who advocates Moldova's European course.
The diaspora vote was decisive for Sandu's team in the referendum on October 20, which confirmed the country's desire to join the EU and was held simultaneously with the first round of presidential elections.
Elections in Moldova. What is known
The second round of presidential elections began in Moldova on November 3. The current head of state Maya Sandu and the former Prosecutor General of the country Oleksandr Stoyanoglo will compete in it.
Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time and will close at 9:00 p.m.
There are 2,219 precincts operating in the country and abroad, of which 1,988 are in Moldova, and 231 are abroad.
In the first round, which took place on October 20, 42.45% of voters voted for Sanda, her opponent Stoyanoglo received 25.98% of the votes. In total, 11 candidates participated in the first round of the presidential race.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-