Moldova has warned several EU countries about possible attempts by Russia to disrupt the voting of Moldovan emigrants at foreign polling stations during the presidential elections on November 3.

According to the publication, according to the source, polling stations in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Romania, the USA and Great Britain may become the objects of destabilizing actions by the Russian Federation, including false reports about landmines.

The goal is to suspend the voting process during the evacuation and police checks. We ask to apply protocols that will avoid long interruptions in voting, — representatives of Moldova told the governments of several EU countries. Share

The Moldovan diaspora in the West mainly supports pro-European sentiments and tends to vote for Sanda, who advocates Moldova's European course.

The diaspora vote was decisive for Sandu's team in the referendum on October 20, which confirmed the country's desire to join the EU and was held simultaneously with the first round of presidential elections.

Elections in Moldova. What is known

The second round of presidential elections began in Moldova on November 3. The current head of state Maya Sandu and the former Prosecutor General of the country Oleksandr Stoyanoglo will compete in it.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time and will close at 9:00 p.m.

There are 2,219 precincts operating in the country and abroad, of which 1,988 are in Moldova, and 231 are abroad.