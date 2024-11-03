The second round of presidential elections has started in Moldova

The second round of presidential elections began in Moldova on November 3. The current head of state Maya Sandu and the former Prosecutor General of the country Oleksandr Stoyanoglo will compete in it.

The second round of elections in Moldova: what is known

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time and will close at 9:00 p.m.

There are 2,219 precincts operating in the country and abroad, of which 1,988 are in Moldova, and 231 are abroad.

In the first round, which took place on October 20, 42.45% of voters voted for Sanda, her opponent Stoyanoglo received 25.98% of the votes. In total, 11 candidates participated in the first round of the presidential race.

Russia bribes Moldovan voters

The General Inspectorate of Police reported that police officers and prosecutors of Moldova conducted searches in Chisinau and Rishkani as part of several criminal cases related to voter bribery and illegal party financing.

As noted, during the searches it was again confirmed that members of Ilan Shor's network and the pro-Russian "Victory" bloc are recruiting Moldovan citizens and offering money in exchange for a vote "against one of the candidates."

During the searches, among other things, the suspects' smartphones with the Russian "Promsvyazbank" application, through which the participants of the scheme received funds, labor contracts with the Russian organization "Eurasia" and significant sums of money were seized.