The odious spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, accuses the Moldovan authorities of allegedly transporting Moldovan citizens living in Europe to the polling stations. This was allegedly done to falsify the presidential elections and the referendum on the country's accession to the EU.

Zakharova attacked Moldova with accusations

The Russian diplomat cynically cites the alleged data of the OSCE report, which refers to numerous violations and falsifications by the authorities of Moldova. Allegedly, facts of organized "transportation" of voters to polling stations in the countries of Western Europe have been recorded.

Zakharova falsely reports that "many Moldovans did not support the "European Moldova" project."

Moldovans see what is actually hidden behind the facade of the idea of Moldova's membership in the European Union and understand the true intentions of the West towards their country. Its ultimate goal is to transform the republic into a sovereign state devoid of the Russophobic appendage of NATO.

Zakharova says that the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, allegedly used a privileged position in the mass media, and also used an administrative resource during the election campaign for the presidential elections and the referendum on joining the EU.

Elections and referendum in Moldova

The referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU was supported by 50.46% of voters, 49.54% were against, 100% of the protocols were counted, the CEC reported.

In the presidential elections, none of the 11 candidates won more than 50% of the vote. Incumbent Maya Sandu, who is running for a second term, won 42.45% (656,354 votes). Oleksandr Stoyanoglo, a candidate from the Socialist Party (PSRM), won 25.98% (401,726 votes).

The results of the presidential elections and the constitutional referendum must now be recognized by the Constitutional Court of Moldova.

Russia spent almost 100 million euros to disrupt the will of the people of Moldova

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Kristina Gerasimova.

According to her, Russia conducted disinformation and destabilization operations in Moldova, as well as bribed voters.

One thing should be clear to our partners: we are a testing ground for new methods — and everything that works in Moldova will be used in other countries as well.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that it is important for Russia to prevent Moldova from joining the EU. Among other things, the Russian Federation spreads the narrative that membership in the bloc is tantamount to war.

According to Gerasimova, due to the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Moldovans are afraid to vote for joining the EU in a referendum.

She noted that Russia views the pro-Kremlin government in Moldova as a strong lever of influence in the war with Ukraine.