Already on October 20, presidential elections will be held in Moldova — this will happen on the same day as the referendum on the country's accession to the European Union. Currently, the authorities of the Russian Federation are doing everything possible to ensure that their person comes to power in Moldova, namely Oleksandr Stoyanoglo.

Russia interferes in the presidential elections in Moldova

The main rivals of the current leader of the country, Maia Sandu, are two pro-Russian politicians — Oleksandr Stoyanoglo and Renato Usatiy.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation decided to do everything possible so that Stoyanoglo took the presidential seat.

Against this background, the 5th service of the FSB and the administration of the President of the Russian Federation began to demand that Usatoy immediately withdraw from the elections and announce his support for his opponent.

Official Moscow does not want to allow voters' votes to be scattered between both pro-Russian candidates, so it began to threaten Renato Mustache with murder if he does not agree to withdraw his candidacy.

The journalists learned from their insiders in the Ukrainian special services that last week Usatiy had two conversations with the deputy head of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Kozak and his assistant. However, the Kremlin has not yet succeeded in persuading the Moldovan politician.

After that, the FSB ordered the so-called Ministry of State Security of Transnistria to start monitoring Renato Usati and collect all important data about him.

You can find out more important information about the situation in the country by watching an online.ua interview with the former head of Moldova's intelligence Yurii Brichag:

Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova

In addition to surveillance and threats, the Russian authorities also resort to other methods of destabilization.

It is known that the FSB of the Russian Federation has launched a large-scale information campaign, the main goal of which is to update the details of the scandalous case of 2012.

What is important to understand is the attempted murder of Russian-Moldovan businessman Herman Gorbuntsov in London.

Public figures, politicians and former officials who are influential in Moldova have already become participants in this information campaign.