Elections in Russia. Residents of Yekaterinburg found themselves in the "DPR" voter lists
World
Elections in Russia. Residents of Yekaterinburg found themselves in the "DPR" voter lists

Elections in Russia
Source:  online.ua

From March 15 to 17, Russia will hold "elections" for a new president. Opposition journalists are already reporting on numerous falsifications not only in the Russian Federation, but also in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russians are forced to vote for TOT instead of Ukrainians

According to the EAH Telegram channel, at polling station No. 1261 in the Verkh-Iset district of Yekaterinburg, several citizens were told that they were assigned to vote in the "Donetsk People's Republic".

Moreover, it is emphasized that at one of the polling stations in the Chkaliv district, the voters found out that they had "moved" to the Zaporizhia region temporarily occupied by Russia.

Ten similar cases were recorded at the polling station in Artemivske. The Regional Electoral Committee of the EEA explained that in such cases, the members of the PEC should still give citizens the opportunity to vote, the report says.

What is also interesting is that opposition Russian journalists previously learned that the Russian authorities registered almost twice as many voters in the elections in the occupied regions of Ukraine than actually live there

4.5 million people can "vote" in the "LDPR" and the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast and Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Russian Central Election Commission, 4.5 million voters are registered in the "LPR", "DPR", Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. At the same time, the number of residents with Russian passports in the occupied regions is 3.2 million people, according to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia as of January 1, 2024.

How are Putin's "elections" going in the occupied territories of Ukraine

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers from the GUR, the Russian occupiers are trying to force Ukrainians to take part in the so-called "voting" for the president of the Russian Federation at the TOT.

It is important to understand that intimidation, bribery, and pressure are the main methods of criminal power.

In the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, representatives of the Russian occupation authorities, accompanied by armed military personnel and Russian FSB officers, go around the homes of Ukrainian citizens to explain to them "whom to vote for."

The Russian invaders do not hide that they can "draw" more than two hundred percent of support for their dictator, and the result of "Putin's election" will be unchanged.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that, despite pressure and repression from the Russians, Ukrainians under occupation do not want to participate in the illegal legitimization of the rule of the head of the Kremlin.

Russian Federation

