Estonian government and PM Kallas resign

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas submitted her resignation letter to President Alar Karis.
Points of attention
- Kaja Kallas resigned from the post of Prime Minister of Estonia and handed the statement to the President.
- She plans to perform her duties until a new government arrives and she is appointed to the post of EU High Representative.
- Kallas is known as a staunch opponent of the Russian dictator Putin and merges with the idea of supporting Ukraine in world politics.
- The Prime Minister actively fights for the creation of the European Defense Fund and has a family history of fighting against the Soviet authorities.
- Kaja Kallas, known worldwide as "Putin's staunch enemy," may become the new EU High Representative in Josep Borrell's place.
Kaja Kallas and the Estonian government resigned
Kaja Kallas will serve as prime minister until the new government comes to power. She has held this position since January 2021.
Callas recalled that she became prime minister during the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to "make decisions immediately"; "there was no transition period". Then there was an energy crisis, a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine and a recession.
Kaja Kallas will replace Josep Borrell as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The media call her an ardent opponent of the Russian dictator Putin.
Putin's arch enemy Kaja Kallas to lead European diplomacy
At a leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 27, the EU is to appoint 47-year-old Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as the new High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Kallas will replace the 77-year-old Spaniard Josep Borrell, who, according to the tabloid, has recently been "tired of infamous monologues" and criticized the Israeli authorities after the Hamas attack.
The Prime Minister of Estonia said that sending NATO troops to train the soldiers of the Armed Forces will not lead to an escalation of the war.
At the same time, Kallas advocates a tough stance against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine. In particular, she came up with the idea of creating a European Defense Fund to strengthen the European arms industry.
As Bild points out, Kallas' distrust of the Kremlin is rooted in her family history. During World War II, the Soviet authorities deported her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to Siberia in a cattle car. They returned to Estonia many years later. Callas' father was a European Commissioner for ten years until 2014.
Bild calls the Prime Minister of Estonia "Putin's arch enemy" and "Iron Lady". In Russia, Kallas was declared wanted because she ordered the demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers.
