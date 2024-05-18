Estonian intelligence names goals of Russia's offensive in Kharkiv region

According to the head of the Estonian Army Intelligence Centre, Ants Kiviselg, the offensive actions of the Russian occupation army in the border areas of Kharkiv region do not indicate any intention to capture Kharkiv.
Estonian intelligence does not see any signs of readiness of the Russian army to attack Kharkiv
Kiviselg notes that the Russian occupiers, most likely, seek to create a buffer zone, rather than resorting to attempts to capture Kharkiv.
According to him, the Russian occupiers managed to advance to a depth of 8 kilometers, in the zone that is fired by the invaders' artillery.
This also, as Kiviselg explains, prevented Ukraine from building a defense line closer than 10-20 kilometers from the border.
At the same time, it was impossible to build powerful fortifications closer than 3-5 kilometers from the border.
What Estonian intelligence says about the situation in other areas of the front
Kiviselg also emphasised that in other areas of the front, the occupation army of the Russian Federation maintains a high intensity of combat operations, moving forward at the expense of tactical local clashes.
The main battles are taking place in the Pokrovsky direction around Ocheretyne and on the way to Chasiv Yar.
In the southern direction, fighting continues in the Zaporizhzhia region in Robotyne, but the Ukrainian defence is holding.
The Armed Forces also continue to hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
