The European Council officially decided on the candidates for top positions in the European Union for the next five years.

EU Council has officially elected candidates for EU top positions

Thus, the heads of state of the European Union agreed on the candidacy of Ursula von der Leyen for the second term as the head of the European Commission.

The European Council proposes @vonderleyen as candidate for President of the European Commission. pic.twitter.com/ytJk1t4WQX — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 27, 2024

Antonio Costa, the former Prime Minister of Portugal, is proposed to be appointed President of the European Council.

The European Council elects @antoniolscosta as the new President of the European Council. pic.twitter.com/7XRfcI2io6 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 27, 2024

The head of the diplomatic service of the EU, the High Representative of the EU for security and foreign policy, may become the prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas. This is the first time in the EU's history that a candidate from Eastern Europe has been appointed to this position.

The European Council chooses @kajakallas as candidate for High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. pic.twitter.com/PcWpOKfOS0 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 27, 2024

The European Parliament has yet to vote on their candidacies.

At least 20 of the 27 member states (72%), which represent at least 65% of the European Union's population, must vote for the proposal.

What has preceded it

Several far-right European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán, opposed the nominations.