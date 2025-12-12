EU countries agreed to indefinitely freeze 210 billion euros of Russian assets

European Union countries have agreed to freeze 210 billion euros in Russian assets indefinitely. This decision will no longer be extended every six months.
- EU countries have collectively decided to indefinitely freeze 210 billion euros of Russian assets, sending a strong signal to Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
- This decision eliminates the need for voting every six months to extend the asset freeze, reducing the risk of money being returned to Russia due to potential blocking by certain countries.
EU indefinitely freezes 210 billion euros of Russian assets
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the EU Council's decision on the European Commission's proposal to extend the freezing of Russian assets.
At the same time, Reuters clarifies that the governments of the European Union countries have agreed to freeze Russian assets "for as long as necessary", instead of voting every six months to extend the asset freeze.
Also, an indefinite asset freeze could convince Belgium to support the EU's plan to use these funds to provide Ukraine with a "reparation loan" of up to €165 billion to cover its military and civilian budget needs in 2026 and 2027.
The European Council is expected to meet on December 18 to finalize the details of the "reparations loan" and resolve remaining issues, including guarantees from all EU governments to Belgium that it will not be left alone to pay the bills if Moscow's potential lawsuit is successful.
I welcome the decision of the Council on our proposal to continue the immobilisation of Russian Sovereign Assets.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 12, 2025
We are sending a strong signal to Russia that as long as this brutal war of aggression continues, Russia’s costs will continue to rise.
This is a powerful message…
European Council President Antonio Costa confirmed that Russian assets will be frozen until the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.
He added that the next step is to ensure Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027.
