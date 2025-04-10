EU extends "transport visa-free regime" with Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

EU extends "transport visa-free regime" with Ukraine

Denis Shmyhal
a car
Читати українською

The agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and the European Union has been extended until the end of 2025.

Points of attention

  • The EU has extended the 'transport visa-free regime' between Ukraine and the European Union until the end of 2025, leading to increased freight traffic and economic development in Ukraine.
  • During the period of the 'transport visa-free regime,' Ukrainian exports to the EU by road saw a 42% increase, while imports to Ukraine by road grew by 37%, showcasing the positive impact of this agreement.
  • The 'transport visa-free regime' plays a crucial role in Ukraine's sectoral integration into Europe and enhances the country's chances for future membership in the European Union.

"Transport visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the European Union extended

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to Shmyhal, this is the fourth extension of the "transport visa-free regime." He added that during this time, Ukrainian exports by road to the EU have increased by 42%, and imports by road to Ukraine by 37%.

"Visa-free travel" is part of Ukraine's sectoral integration into Europe and a prerequisite for our membership in the European Union.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

"Visa-free transport" is a special agreement that simplifies road freight transportation between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union. Its official name is the Agreement on Road Freight Transportation, which Ukraine signed with the EU back in 2022.

According to the agreement, Ukrainian carriers can freely transport goods within the EU without the need to obtain separate permits.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU Parliament supports extension of preferential trade with Ukraine till June 2025
European Parliament
EU Parliament
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU Commission, Ukraine extend transportation free-visa period till 2025 end
Denis Shmyhal
EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?