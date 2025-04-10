EU extends "transport visa-free regime" with Ukraine

The agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and the European Union has been extended until the end of 2025.

"Transport visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the European Union extended

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to Shmyhal, this is the fourth extension of the "transport visa-free regime." He added that during this time, Ukrainian exports by road to the EU have increased by 42%, and imports by road to Ukraine by 37%.

"Visa-free travel" is part of Ukraine's sectoral integration into Europe and a prerequisite for our membership in the European Union. Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

"Visa-free transport" is a special agreement that simplifies road freight transportation between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union. Its official name is the Agreement on Road Freight Transportation, which Ukraine signed with the EU back in 2022.