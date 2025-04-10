EU extends "transport visa-free regime" with Ukraine

The agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and the European Union has been extended until the end of 2025.
- The EU has extended the 'transport visa-free regime' between Ukraine and the European Union until the end of 2025, leading to increased freight traffic and economic development in Ukraine.
- During the period of the 'transport visa-free regime,' Ukrainian exports to the EU by road saw a 42% increase, while imports to Ukraine by road grew by 37%, showcasing the positive impact of this agreement.
- The 'transport visa-free regime' plays a crucial role in Ukraine's sectoral integration into Europe and enhances the country's chances for future membership in the European Union.
"Transport visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the European Union extended
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
According to Shmyhal, this is the fourth extension of the "transport visa-free regime." He added that during this time, Ukrainian exports by road to the EU have increased by 42%, and imports by road to Ukraine by 37%.
"Visa-free transport" is a special agreement that simplifies road freight transportation between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union. Its official name is the Agreement on Road Freight Transportation, which Ukraine signed with the EU back in 2022.
