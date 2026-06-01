EU may exclude Ukrainians of military age from extended temporary protection scheme

The European Union is discussing the possibility of excluding Ukrainian men of military age from the expanded temporary protection scheme introduced in response to Russia's full-scale invasion.

EU plans to exclude Ukrainians of military age from refugee protection scheme

The proposal comes amid discussions on the future extension of the EU's Temporary Protection Directive (TPD), which allows Ukrainians to live and work across Europe without having to resort to national asylum systems. The scheme, activated after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is currently in effect until March 2027.

According to an internal EU Council document seen by Euractiv, among the options being discussed is the extension of temporary protection with a narrowing of its scope, in particular by excluding men of military age or persons who left Ukraine illegally.

Any such restriction will apply to new applicants seeking temporary protection.

Last year, the European Commission called on national capitals to prepare for the gradual phasing out of the program. In 2024, it adopted recommendations for a “coordinated transition” to more stable legal statuses, but progress has been uneven so far. Share

Some national governments have expressed concern that “a growing proportion of recent arrivals are men of military age.” At the same time, several countries argue that this system should be reviewed “also in the interests of Ukraine,” both to support the country’s resistance to Russian aggression and to facilitate future reconstruction efforts, the document says.

Migration ministers will discuss the issue at the Justice and Home Affairs Council this week. Any changes to the directive must be initiated by the European Commission.

The Commission has not yet announced whether it will formally propose another extension of the scheme.

As of March 2026, 4.33 million Ukrainians had temporary protection in the EU, with Germany (1.27 million), Poland (961,405 people) and the Czech Republic (379,820) hosting the largest number.

It should be noted that some national governments have already begun considering tightening the rules for Ukrainians to receive temporary protection. Denmark, in addition to restrictions for men aged 23-60, is considering suspending the provision of temporary protection on a general basis for new arrivals from 14 regions "less affected by the military actions."