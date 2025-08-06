Germany is developing a bill to reduce social benefits for Ukrainian refugees

The German government has prepared a bill that would reduce state benefits for newly arrived Ukrainian refugees, as stipulated in the coalition agreement.

Germany cuts payments to refugees from Ukraine

According to the draft law, Ukrainians who arrive in Germany from April 1, 2025, will no longer receive "Bürgergeld" ("citizens' benefit"), but instead will be paid a lower amount of assistance as asylum seekers.

It is estimated that the adoption of the law could lead to a reduction in payments of 100 euros per month for each Ukrainian refugee in Germany. Share

This decision will affect at least 21,000 Ukrainians — that's how many entered Germany from April 1 to June 30, 2025.

The bill still needs to be approved by the German government and the upper house of parliament before it can come into force.

Germany has long been debating what level of support Ukrainian refugees should receive. The governing coalition has agreed that assistance will be reduced for refugees who have arrived since April 1.