The EU Council extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees — what is known

The EU Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg on June 13 adopted a political decision to extend the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians until March 4, 2027, and also discussed recommendations on actions after the end of temporary protection.

The EU Council decided that temporary protection for Ukrainians will be extended until March 4, 2027, and after its expiration, Ukrainian citizens should be able to either remain in the country of residence in a new status or return to their homeland.

The final decision to extend the temporary protection should be formally approved within a few weeks, after the technical details have been agreed upon.

The EU Council's recommendations to member states will be approved with some delay, also due to the resolution of technical issues.

The European Commission has proposed draft recommendations to the EU Council that will allow member states to prepare for a coordinated end to temporary protection for Ukrainians. Share

They will be offered either a transition to a new legal status in the host country or assistance in returning home. A list of the proposed recommendations can be read here.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, also reported that the temporary protection of Ukrainians in the EU will be extended for another year.

As of March 31, 2025, just over 4.26 million people who were not EU citizens and left Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression had temporary protection status in the European Union.