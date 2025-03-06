The US plans to deprive about 240 thousand refugees from Ukraine of their legal status

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to deprive about 240,000 Ukrainian refugees of their temporary legal status.

The US continues to fight refugees

This was reported by a senior Trump administration official and three sources familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, a corresponding decision may be made as early as April of this year.

The sources said the move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to strip the legal status of more than 1.8 million migrants who were allowed to enter the United States under temporary humanitarian programs initiated under President Joe Biden's administration.

However, US Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said that her department is currently not aware of any such plans.