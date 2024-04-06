According to EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, a special tribunal for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation will most likely be established by the end of this year.

What is known about the special tribunal against Putin and the Russian leadership

Reynders noted that two options for conducting a special tribunal against the Kremlin dictator and the ruling elite of Russia are currently being considered.

The first is to hold an international tribunal based on a multilateral agreement between many countries.

The second option is simplified — within the framework of a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe.

In addition, a new system of judicial transfer was created in the EU. Yes, if a criminal trial is ongoing in Ukraine, in particular, regarding the crime of aggression, it can be transferred to such a special tribunal, — emphasized the European Commissioner. Share

He added that the Dutch authorities are proposing a tribunal against Putin in The Hague.

What the Western media call Putin after the pseudo-elections in Russia

After the so-called "presidential elections" in Russia, Western publications almost stopped calling Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin the president.

In particular, the journalists of the German publication Bild call Putin a dictator.

The publication uses this definition and synonyms (tyrant, despot) in its other articles about Putin, practically abandoning the term "president".

The British newspaper The Telegraph now also calls Putin the word "dictator".

The British tabloid The Sun went even further and regularly used much more extravagant definitions—"paranoid", "crazy despot", "crazy Vlad".

Many mass media outlets abandon the term "president" and use the more neutral definition of "head of the Kremlin" and its synonyms ("Kremlin chief", "Kremlin leader", etc.) for Putin. The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and many other German publications do this.

The French newspapers Le Monde and Liberation call Putin the same.