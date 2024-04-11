EU Parliament refuses to agree on funding for EU Council until Ukraine is given Patriot systems

In the European Parliament, deputies will not make decisions on financing the Council of the EU due to the inability of the EU countries to provide Ukraine with the necessary Patriot systems.

The European Parliament demands the transfer of new Patriots to Ukraine

MEP and former Prime Minister of Belgium Guy Verhofstadt from the Renew faction proposed removing the approval of the European Council budget from the agenda until member states can find seven Patriot systems for Ukraine.

Parliament refuses [the] discharge of the Council budget until [the] European Council decided to support Ukraine with additional Patriot anti-missile systems!" Share

Verhofstadt recalled the words of Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, that European countries have a hundred Patriot systems, while Ukraine needs seven.

The MEP's proposal was met with applause.

The decision is called an unprecedented event. 515 MEPs voted for it, 62 against it.

BREAKING — Parliament refuses discharge of the Council budget until European Council decided to support Ukraine with additional Patriot anti-missile systems ! pic.twitter.com/zDvA4xyUct — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) April 11, 2024

How much Patriot does Ukraine need?

In an interview with The Washington Post, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine hopes to receive at least 7 Patriot batteries "as soon as possible" from partners and allies.

He said his team found 100 available Patriots — some neighbouring countries have more than one battery protecting an airfield or port. Kuleba also expressed disappointment in the lack of reaction to Ukraine's request.

I feel like I'm banging my head against a wall, even though I'm a diplomat. Diplomacy means dismantling the wall brick by brick, but I want to hit the wall since that kind of diplomacy doesn't work. I don't understand why it doesn't happen. Dmytro Kuleba Ukrainian MFA chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that for complete protection of Ukraine, it is desirable to have 25 Patriot systems with 6-8 batteries each.

He emphasised that Patriot analogues would also suit Ukraine: "There are several in the world; they also work very well."