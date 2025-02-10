EU plans large-scale detentions of Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Baltic

European countries are negotiating large-scale detentions of Russian oil tankers in the Baltic Sea, and new legislation is being drafted to give these measures legal force.

Finnish authorities seized the tanker Eagle S in December in a large-scale operation, suspecting that it had damaged an underwater power line connecting Estonia with Finland.

The seizure of a ship carrying 100,000 barrels of oil from St. Petersburg marked the opening of a new front in the secret war between Russia and the West.

According to Politico sources, proposals being considered include using international law to seize ships for environmental or piracy reasons. If that fails, countries could act on their own, jointly enacting new national laws to seize more ships in more distant maritime zones.

"Almost 50 percent of the sanctioned trade [of Russian offshore oil] passes through the Gulf of Finland," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Share

According to him, there are environmental threats, "there are attacks on our underwater infrastructure."

Now the question is... what can we do with these ships?" he told Politico. "We can't block the whole sea, but we can control more... There are many possibilities.

The talks illustrate Europe's frustration that Russia continues to transport its oil and evade Western sanctions by relying on a "shadow fleet" — old ships with unclear owners and unknown insurance.