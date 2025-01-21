Russian tankers are piling up at the key Russian export port of Kozmino due to the latest US sanctions.

How US sanctions are stopping Russian oil exports

It is noted that currently 9 oil tankers are idle in the area of the Kozmino port, waiting to be loaded.

Traders and shipowners note that the number of tankers waiting in line is significantly higher than usual.

Currently, against the backdrop of recent US sanctions, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the aggressor country to find buyers for its oil.

Another 11 ships are heading to the port or have recently left it.

The port of Kozmino is the largest in the Russian Far East and has a processing capacity of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day.

Port of Kozmino

As the publication's journalists note, during December 2024 and early January of this year, 27 tankers were involved in the export of Russian oil.

A limited number of vessels could create delays, slow down loading and force Russia to reduce supply volumes.

In particular, the Li Bai vessel, which completed the oil loading process on January 20, is under US sanctions, but is still near the port.

Another vessel, the Zaliv Baikal, loaded Sakhalin Blend oil on January 11 and unloaded it in the Chinese port of Lianyungang on January 21, likely circumventing Western sanctions.

The shortage of tankers is already causing delays at the port of Kozmino. In response, some ships are changing their routes. For example, the tanker Bhilva, which turned around in the Indian Ocean, is now heading to the port of Kozmino in an attempt to help overcome the logistical collapse.

Could Trump create even bigger problems for Russian energy exports?

German energy analyst Tom O'Donnell draws attention to the fact that the energy empire of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been hit by a triple blow, and the new US President Donald Trump may even "bury" it.

The German analyst points out that the Russian energy sector has experienced a series of events that have harmed oil exports.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that after the US sanctions, the Kremlin's key trading allies, namely China and India, closed their ports to Russian tankers.

Tom O'Donnell points out that the tankers stuck at sea confirm the fact that the sanctions of January 10 have proven more effective than limiting oil prices.