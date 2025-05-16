EU plans to double supply of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine

The European Union plans to double the supply of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine this year.
EU to double ammunition supplies to Ukraine
This was announced by the Chairman of the Military Committee of the European Union, Robert Briger.
Briger's statement came after a meeting of EU defense chiefs in Brussels.
According to Briger, the EU will encourage member states to produce and purchase more ammunition to achieve this goal.
We are trying to encourage member states to buy more, to produce even more, using contracts awarded by the European Defence Agency. But we are also putting forward new initiatives, whether financial or through intensifying cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the EU has been actively supporting Ukraine: from economic and budgetary assistance to humanitarian projects and the restoration of destroyed infrastructure.
According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kai Kallas, the European Union currently provides more than half of Ukraine's ammunition needs. She also stated that the union could transfer 2 million artillery shells to Kyiv by the end of this year.
