EU plans to double supply of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine
EU plans to double supply of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine

Source:  Euronews

The European Union plans to double the supply of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine this year.

  • The European Union is set to double the supply of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine this year, in an effort to support the country's defense sector.
  • Chairman of the EU Military Committee, Robert Briger, announced the plan to deliver 2 million large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine, doubling last year's supply.
  • The EU is encouraging member states to produce and purchase more ammunition, utilizing contracts awarded by the European Defence Agency and intensifying cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry.

EU to double ammunition supplies to Ukraine

This was announced by the Chairman of the Military Committee of the European Union, Robert Briger.

Briger's statement came after a meeting of EU defense chiefs in Brussels.

The goal is to deliver 2 million large-caliber ammunition to your country (Ukraine — ed.) this year. That is, we are talking about doubling the amount that was delivered last year.

According to Briger, the EU will encourage member states to produce and purchase more ammunition to achieve this goal.

We are trying to encourage member states to buy more, to produce even more, using contracts awarded by the European Defence Agency. But we are also putting forward new initiatives, whether financial or through intensifying cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the EU has been actively supporting Ukraine: from economic and budgetary assistance to humanitarian projects and the restoration of destroyed infrastructure.

According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kai Kallas, the European Union currently provides more than half of Ukraine's ammunition needs. She also stated that the union could transfer 2 million artillery shells to Kyiv by the end of this year.

