EU plans to suspend restrictions on Russian oil prices

According to Bloomberg, the European Union is considering temporarily suspending the price cap on Russian oil due to the war in the Middle East. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

The EU may ease pressure on Russia

Back in 2025, official Brussels introduced a dynamic mechanism that provides for the automatic setting of a price limit every six months at a level that is 15% lower than the average market price for Russian Urals oil.

What is important to understand is that the current price threshold is $44.10 per barrel — it should be reviewed in a few months.

It's no secret that the war in the Middle East has caused oil prices to skyrocket. In fact, it's said that the price of Russian Urals could reach as high as $65 at the next review.

What is important to understand is that the freeze will make it possible to maintain the price limit at the current level.

Other options under consideration include suspending the dynamic and automatic increase until the end of the year given the exceptional circumstances in the Middle East, or capping any increase at $60 in line with the G7 level, the sources said. Share

According to insiders, this decision may become part of the 21st EU sanctions package, which will be agreed upon in early June.