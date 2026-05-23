Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against Russian war criminals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees imposing sanctions - against Russians responsible for missile strikes on Ukraine, in particular on Okhmatdyt, as well as against Russian naval logistics.

Ukraine adopts sanctions against Russian missileers involved in strikes on Ukraine

This is reported on the website of the President's Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions on the occupiers responsible for missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and naval vessels that are part of Russia's shadow military-logistical fleet. Share

In particular, we are talking about decrees of the President of Ukraine No. 426/2026 and No. 427/2026.

It is specified that the first sanctions package included 127 Russian occupiers involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, including on critical infrastructure and civilian objects.

The Office of the President informed that restrictions were imposed on commanders of long-range aviation units of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who used more than 4,100 air-launched cruise missiles X-101, X-55, X-555, X-22, X-32 and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

In particular, they struck the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024, and a high-rise building in Ternopil on November 19, 2025, killing 38 people, including eight children. Among them were those who struck Mariupol with FAB-1500 and FAB-3000 in March 2022.

The OP reported that sanctions were also imposed on commanders of missile and artillery units of the ground forces of the Russian armed forces.

According to the institution, they carried out more than 1,100 attacks using Iskander-K ground-based cruise missiles and Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Share

As a result, critical and civilian infrastructure was attacked throughout Ukraine, a cafe-shop in the village of Groza in the Kharkiv region was attacked on October 5, 2023, where 59 people died, the central part of Sumy was attacked, where there were 35 victims, including two teenagers, and the center of Chernihiv was attacked on April 17, 2024, where 18 people were killed and 78 others were injured as a result of a strike by three missiles.

The Office of the President informed that the second package of sanctions included 29 civilian merchant vessels involved in the transportation of cargo for the military needs of the Russian Federation.

They are reportedly involved in the regular transportation of large amounts of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and personnel of the Russian Defense Ministry. Most of them are under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.