EU to provide Ukraine with another 1.4 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets

The European Union will transfer 1.4 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive 1.4 billion euros from the EU from frozen Russian assets

This was reported to journalists by the press service of the European Commission on April 1.

On March 31, the European Union received €1.4 billion in additional revenue generated from interest on frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank held in central securities depositories.

These assets are frozen under EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. While the assets themselves remain frozen, the interest on the remaining funds does not belong to Russia. At the proposal of the European Commission, their use in support of Ukraine was agreed.

"These €1.4 billion will go where they are needed most: to support the Ukrainian state, maintain essential public services and support the brave Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our commitment to Ukraine's victory and freedom is unwavering," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Share

95% of the funds will be used to support Ukraine through the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism (ULCM), and 5% through the European Peace Facility (EPF).

ULCM provides non-repayable support to help Ukraine repay the EU macro-financial assistance loan, as well as loans from G7 bilateral creditors under this mechanism.

The total volume of credit support under the mechanism is 45 billion euros. On the other hand, the EPF helps Ukraine meet urgent military and defense needs.

In December 2025, the EU Council adopted a decision to freeze Russian assets located in Europe for an indefinite period.

The decision was made to adopt the law on the indefinite blocking of Russian assets in order to prevent a veto from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.