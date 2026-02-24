The EU will seek a total ban on Russian oil imports

According to Reuters, the European Commission intends to submit a legislative proposal for a permanent ban on Russian oil imports on April 15. This will happen just 3 days after the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

What is known about the new EU plan?

As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, this date — April 15, 2026 — was chosen deliberately and with a very specific purpose.

They say that official Brussels did not want the ban on Russian oil imports to become the main factor in the election campaign in Hungary.

As of today, the European Commission is determined to enshrine a total, but gradual, rejection of Russian oil in legislation.

What is important to understand is that this decision should remain in effect even if a peace agreement regarding the war in Ukraine leads to the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia.

Anonymous sources point out that official Brussels will be able to circumvent any attempts by Hungary and Slovakia to block this initiative. To do this, a procedure will be applied that requires the approval of the draft law by a qualified majority of member states.