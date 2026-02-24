Zelensky responded to criticism of Zaluzhny and assessed the likelihood of his dismissal
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky responded to criticism of Zaluzhny and assessed the likelihood of his dismissal

Zelenskyy responded to Zaluzhny's statements
Читати українською
Source:  ARD

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed to the media that he is not going to dismiss Valery Zaluzhny from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom. The President added that in a free country everyone has the right to their own opinion on various issues.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky suggests that Zaluzhny's statements may not be related to an upcoming election campaign.
  • The future of Zaluzhny's ambassadorship remains uncertain, with Zelensky stating he has no reason to dismiss him.

Zelenskyy responded to Zaluzhny's statements

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is aware of the criticism from the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that he was not going to incite a public conflict against the backdrop of the war.

I heard it (criticism from Zaluzhny — ed.)… I believe that now is not the time for politics, because we are in a state of war. This is my position. Others decided differently. We are a free country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the journalist asked the Ukrainian leader whether Valeriy Zaluzhny would remain in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The Head of State noted that he had no reason to dismiss him.

"Did I get the impression that I wanted to fire him?" Zelensky asked the journalist.

What is important to understand is that during an interview with the Associated Press, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi first revealed the reasons for his conflict with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He hinted that it was the decisions of the head of state that prevented the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2023.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kuleba admitted how Biden "said goodbye" to Ukraine in February 2022
Biden underestimated the Ukrainian people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fedorov presented a new war plan and named 3 specific goals
Mykhailo Fedorov
New war plan — Fedorov reveals details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces hit Russian ammunition depots, MTZ, and repair base
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?