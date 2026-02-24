Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed to the media that he is not going to dismiss Valery Zaluzhny from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom. The President added that in a free country everyone has the right to their own opinion on various issues.
Points of attention
- Zelensky suggests that Zaluzhny's statements may not be related to an upcoming election campaign.
- The future of Zaluzhny's ambassadorship remains uncertain, with Zelensky stating he has no reason to dismiss him.
Zelenskyy responded to Zaluzhny's statements
According to the Ukrainian leader, he is aware of the criticism from the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that he was not going to incite a public conflict against the backdrop of the war.
Against this background, the journalist asked the Ukrainian leader whether Valeriy Zaluzhny would remain in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.
The Head of State noted that he had no reason to dismiss him.
What is important to understand is that during an interview with the Associated Press, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi first revealed the reasons for his conflict with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
He hinted that it was the decisions of the head of state that prevented the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2023.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-