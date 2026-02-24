Zelensky responded to criticism of Zaluzhny and assessed the likelihood of his dismissal

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed to the media that he is not going to dismiss Valery Zaluzhny from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom. The President added that in a free country everyone has the right to their own opinion on various issues.

Zelenskyy responded to Zaluzhny's statements

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is aware of the criticism from the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that he was not going to incite a public conflict against the backdrop of the war.

I heard it (criticism from Zaluzhny — ed.)… I believe that now is not the time for politics, because we are in a state of war. This is my position. Others decided differently. We are a free country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the journalist asked the Ukrainian leader whether Valeriy Zaluzhny would remain in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The Head of State noted that he had no reason to dismiss him.

"Did I get the impression that I wanted to fire him?" Zelensky asked the journalist. Share

What is important to understand is that during an interview with the Associated Press, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi first revealed the reasons for his conflict with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He hinted that it was the decisions of the head of state that prevented the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2023.