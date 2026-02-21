Kuleba admitted how Biden "said goodbye" to Ukraine in February 2022
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kuleba admitted how Biden "said goodbye" to Ukraine in February 2022

Biden underestimated the Ukrainian people
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that former US President Joe Biden did not believe that Ukraine could repel Russia in the event of a full-scale invasion. In fact, he “said goodbye” to the Ukrainian people in February 2022, because he was convinced that they were doomed to defeat.

Points of attention

  • Military intelligence reports indicated Russian intentions to seize control of vital Ukrainian territories, prompting defensive plans to be developed in preparation for the looming threat.
  • The revelations by Kuleba shed light on the complex dynamics and challenges faced by Ukraine in the geopolitical landscape, particularly in the face of growing Russian aggression.

Biden underestimated the Ukrainian people

According to Dmytro Kuleba, on February 22, 2022, American intelligence officers showed him points where "Russian tanks were warming up their engines and waiting to cross the border."

Moreover, later, the former Ukrainian Foreign Minister was unexpectedly invited to an unscheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The diplomat frankly admits that this conversation resembled "a conversation between a doctor and a patient" who had an incurable diagnosis.

As I left the Oval Office, I had the feeling that Biden was saying goodbye to both me and the people of Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against this background, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, and his team carried out the final preparatory measures.

As the media managed to learn, mines were placed on the bottom of the Black Sea to prevent a naval landing in Odessa, and units were transferred to strategically important areas.

Ukrainian military intelligence, led by Kirill Budanov, received the latest data from allies about the Russian Federation's intention to take control of the airfield in Gostomel.

This information helped develop defensive plans for the last night before the attack, which, while not guaranteeing instant victory, allowed key positions to be prepared.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico gave Zelensky an ultimatum regarding electricity supply
Fico began publicly threatening Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky imposes sanctions against 225 captains of the Russian shadow fleet
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine hits Russia with sanctions again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?