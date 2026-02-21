Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that former US President Joe Biden did not believe that Ukraine could repel Russia in the event of a full-scale invasion. In fact, he “said goodbye” to the Ukrainian people in February 2022, because he was convinced that they were doomed to defeat.

Biden underestimated the Ukrainian people

According to Dmytro Kuleba, on February 22, 2022, American intelligence officers showed him points where "Russian tanks were warming up their engines and waiting to cross the border."

Moreover, later, the former Ukrainian Foreign Minister was unexpectedly invited to an unscheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The diplomat frankly admits that this conversation resembled "a conversation between a doctor and a patient" who had an incurable diagnosis.

As I left the Oval Office, I had the feeling that Biden was saying goodbye to both me and the people of Ukraine. Dmytro Kuleba Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against this background, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, and his team carried out the final preparatory measures.

As the media managed to learn, mines were placed on the bottom of the Black Sea to prevent a naval landing in Odessa, and units were transferred to strategically important areas.

Ukrainian military intelligence, led by Kirill Budanov, received the latest data from allies about the Russian Federation's intention to take control of the airfield in Gostomel.