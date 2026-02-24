Defense forces hit Russian ammunition depots, MTZ, and repair base
Defense forces hit Russian ammunition depots, MTZ, and repair base

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - what is known
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian army, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine again successfully attacked key enemy control and logistical facilities. This time, enemy control points, ammunition depots, MTZ, and a repair base were hit by powerful strikes.

Points of attention

  • Efforts to systematically target command posts, logistics facilities, and repair infrastructure of the Russian aggressor will continue, aiming to disrupt their operations and strengthen Ukrainian defense capabilities.
  • Stay tuned for updates on the losses of the Russian army and the ongoing impact of Ukrainian deep strikes on enemy forces. Glory to Ukraine!

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what is known

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of February 24, units of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked an auxiliary command post of the 5th Russian Army.

This time, powerful explosions thundered in the Novopetrykivka area of the Donetsk region.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers struck a warehouse of material and technical resources of the Rubicon center unit. This happened near the village of Vasylivka, located in the Zaporizhia region.

At the same time, damage was inflicted on the enemy's ammunition and material and technical facilities near the village of Pryazovske (TOT of Donetsk region), as well as an ammunition depot near the temporarily occupied Oleksandrivka, Zaporizhia region. In addition, an enemy repair base was hit near the village of Yakymovka (Zaporizha region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also officially confirmed that during the past day, the following enemy control facilities were attacked in the Donetsk region:

  • in the Udachny area — a command and observation post and a control point for the occupants' UAVs;

  • in the area of Pokrovsk — a UAV control point.

The losses of the Russian army and all the consequences of the Ukrainian deep strikes are currently being investigated and will be announced later.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike at the command posts, logistics facilities, and repair infrastructure of the Russian aggressor, depriving it of the ability to effectively conduct combat operations. More to come. Glory to Ukraine!

