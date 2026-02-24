According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian army, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine again successfully attacked key enemy control and logistical facilities. This time, enemy control points, ammunition depots, MTZ, and a repair base were hit by powerful strikes.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what is known

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of February 24, units of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked an auxiliary command post of the 5th Russian Army.

This time, powerful explosions thundered in the Novopetrykivka area of the Donetsk region.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers struck a warehouse of material and technical resources of the Rubicon center unit. This happened near the village of Vasylivka, located in the Zaporizhia region.

At the same time, damage was inflicted on the enemy's ammunition and material and technical facilities near the village of Pryazovske (TOT of Donetsk region), as well as an ammunition depot near the temporarily occupied Oleksandrivka, Zaporizhia region. In addition, an enemy repair base was hit near the village of Yakymovka (Zaporizha region). Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also officially confirmed that during the past day, the following enemy control facilities were attacked in the Donetsk region:

in the Udachny area — a command and observation post and a control point for the occupants' UAVs;

in the area of Pokrovsk — a UAV control point.

The losses of the Russian army and all the consequences of the Ukrainian deep strikes are currently being investigated and will be announced later.