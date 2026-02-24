On February 24, the European Parliament published a special resolution entitled "On four years of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and Europe's contribution to a just peace and sustainable security for Ukraine." This document clearly states how Russia's aggressive war should end.
Points of attention
- The EU recognizes Ukraine's European integration as a strategic priority and highlights the importance of internal reforms and a clear enlargement strategy.
- The international community is urged to take action to punish the perpetrators and ensure a just peace and sustainable security for Ukraine.
The EU wants to see Ukraine win the war
The European Union authorities once again drew attention to the fact that it is Russia, the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin, and their allies who bear full responsibility for the war, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.
Against this background, the European Parliament once again called on the international community to do everything possible to punish the criminals.
Official Brussels emphasizes that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union.
