Russia must be defeated, and Ukraine must win — European Parliament
Russia must be defeated, and Ukraine must win — European Parliament

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On February 24, the European Parliament published a special resolution entitled "On four years of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and Europe's contribution to a just peace and sustainable security for Ukraine." This document clearly states how Russia's aggressive war should end.

Points of attention

  • The EU recognizes Ukraine's European integration as a strategic priority and highlights the importance of internal reforms and a clear enlargement strategy.
  • The international community is urged to take action to punish the perpetrators and ensure a just peace and sustainable security for Ukraine.

The EU wants to see Ukraine win the war

The European Parliament strongly emphasizes Ukraine's inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter; reaffirms its firm belief that Russia must be defeated and Ukraine must win, the text of the resolution states.

The European Union authorities once again drew attention to the fact that it is Russia, the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin, and their allies who bear full responsibility for the war, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

Against this background, the European Parliament once again called on the international community to do everything possible to punish the criminals.

Official Brussels emphasizes that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union.

We recognize Ukraine's European integration as a strategic priority for the EU and call on the EU and its Member States to prepare for future enlargement by implementing internal reforms and developing a clear enlargement strategy.

