EU to transfer first funds from Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine in few weeks
EU to transfer first funds from Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine in few weeks

European Commission
European Commission
According to the representative of the European Commission, Christian Wiegand, the EU plans to transfer the first funds from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine in a few weeks.

Points of attention

  • The EU plans to provide Ukraine with funds in the coming weeks from the proceeds of the Russian Federation's frozen assets.
  • The Minister of Finance of Ukraine expressed satisfaction with the progress of the G7 negotiations on this topic.
  • Financial assistance from the European Union will be directed to Ukraine's military procurement and short-term needs.
  • The G-7 finance ministers confirmed their readiness to assist Ukraine in financing its reconstruction and recovery.
  • A decision on the transfer of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation should be made soon.

What is known about the EU's transfer to Ukraine of the first profits from the Russian frozen assets

We are currently working on transferring the first amount from the profit from the frozen assets of Russia in the next few weeks, said a high-ranking representative of the European Commission.

Before this, EU representatives stated that the first funds from the profits from the Russian Federation's frozen assets would be transferred to Ukraine during the summer.

We are talking about summer. I don't want to promise exactly when the money will be in the account, but a decision will be made in the next few weeks and the payment will be made after that. What remains to be decided is the exact mechanism, the legal mechanism, by which this money will be transferred, and we hope that a decision will be made in the next few weeks. What is important is that we, on the part of the EU, immobilized this money, and one way or another it will be used for Ukraine. So, in the short term, there will probably be a tranche for military purchases, stressed the EU special representative on sanctions, David O'Sullivan.

What they say in Ukraine

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said that he is satisfied with the progress of the G7 negotiations on the financing of aid at the expense of profits

He noted that the G-7 finance ministers worked "very diligently" on this issue.

The head of the Ministry of Finance added that he hopes the European Union countries will be able to maintain unanimity on the issue of aid to Ukraine.

In a joint communique, the G-7 finance ministers reaffirmed their commitment to helping Ukraine meet its urgent short-term financial needs and "coordinating long-term priorities in the field of recovery and reconstruction."

