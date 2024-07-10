EU to transfer first funds from Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine in few weeks

According to the representative of the European Commission, Christian Wiegand, the EU plans to transfer the first funds from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine in a few weeks.
What is known about the EU's transfer to Ukraine of the first profits from the Russian frozen assets
Before this, EU representatives stated that the first funds from the profits from the Russian Federation's frozen assets would be transferred to Ukraine during the summer.
What they say in Ukraine
Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said that he is satisfied with the progress of the G7 negotiations on the financing of aid at the expense of profits
He noted that the G-7 finance ministers worked "very diligently" on this issue.
The head of the Ministry of Finance added that he hopes the European Union countries will be able to maintain unanimity on the issue of aid to Ukraine.
In a joint communique, the G-7 finance ministers reaffirmed their commitment to helping Ukraine meet its urgent short-term financial needs and "coordinating long-term priorities in the field of recovery and reconstruction."
