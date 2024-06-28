EU to transfer Ukraine first revenues from Russia's frozen assets during the summer

Already in the summer, Ukraine can receive funds from the EU from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine expects to receive funds from the EU from the profits of the Russian Federation's frozen assets; the first transfers may be made in the summer.
- The leaders of the EU countries instructed to allocate additional financing for Ukraine for 50 billion dollars in the form of a secured loan at the expense of the blocked assets of the Russian Federation.
- The President of Ukraine emphasizes receiving military aid from NATO partners, particularly Patriot air defence systems, and the importance of meeting security guarantors.
- The European Council emphasises that Russian assets remain blocked until the aggressive war against Ukraine ends and the damages are compensated.
- Ukraine hopes for support and cooperation with international partners to ensure its security and develop its defence industry.
What is known about the terms of Ukraine's receipt of funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation
It is noted that the leaders of the EU countries instructed the European Commission, the High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, and the Eurocouncil to continue working on the allocation of 50 billion dollars in additional financing for Ukraine in the form of a secured loan at the expense of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
It is noted that Ukraine will receive funds to be used as military aid to support the budget and reconstruction needs.
The EU insists that Russian assets remain blocked until Moscow ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused by the war.
Zelenskyy on aid to Ukraine from partners
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, noted that Ukraine is currently working on receiving military aid from NATO partners.
According to the head of state, the key priority is to obtain as many Patriot air defence systems as possible.
Another important aspect is the meeting of all security guarantors, as well as the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.
