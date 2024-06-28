EU to transfer Ukraine first revenues from Russia's frozen assets during the summer

Already in the summer, Ukraine can receive funds from the EU from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the terms of Ukraine's receipt of funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Following the adoption of EU legal acts on the channeling of extraordinary revenues originating from frozen Russian assets to further military assistance for Ukraine, its defense industry and its reconstruction, the European Council hopes that the first transfers will be made this summer, the final communique says the results of the summit of the EU countries.

It is noted that the leaders of the EU countries instructed the European Commission, the High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, and the Eurocouncil to continue working on the allocation of 50 billion dollars in additional financing for Ukraine in the form of a secured loan at the expense of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that Ukraine will receive funds to be used as military aid to support the budget and reconstruction needs.

The EU insists that Russian assets remain blocked until Moscow ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused by the war.

Zelenskyy on aid to Ukraine from partners

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, noted that Ukraine is currently working on receiving military aid from NATO partners.

According to the head of state, the key priority is to obtain as many Patriot air defence systems as possible.

We are working on the result. As I said, above the result of the corresponding number of Patriot systems, this is the first. The second story is a serious package regarding the support of our military, we are working on it, — Zelenskyy noted.

Another important aspect is the meeting of all security guarantors, as well as the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.