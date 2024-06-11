EU to confiscate €1.5 billion in revenues from Russia's frozen assets in July for Ukraine

The amount of 1.5 billion euros of income from frozen Russian assets will be available in July. The money will be used to help Ukraine.

When will there be confiscation of 1.5 billion euros of income from Russian assets

We are gathering financial strength to help Ukraine resist and rebuild. An income of 1.5 billion euros from immobilized Russian assets will become available in July, said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Share

In addition, von der Leyen reported that 1.9 billion euros will come to Ukraine this month under the UkraineFacility program.

What is known about frozen Russian assets

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, blocked assets of the Bank of Russia for about 260 billion euros have been found abroad, more than two-thirds of them are frozen in the EU.

The Belgian company Euroclear holds about 191 billion euros belonging to the Russian Central Bank, which in 2023 earned about €4.4 billion from them, writes the Financial Times concerning the financial report of Euroclear.

A representative of the US Treasury stated that Ukraine will not be able to immediately receive the entire amount if frozen Russian assets are confiscated.

In July 2024, Ukraine may receive the first tranche of the profits of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank if the leadership of the European Union agrees on such a step.

In March 2024, it became known that the leaders of the European Union made a "political" decision regarding the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, but without an action plan. At the same time, according to the joint statement following the results of the first day of the EU summit, they agreed to "continue work" on the plan for their use. However, Hungary blocks the confiscation of Russia's frozen assets in favor of Ukraine.

On May 8, the ambassadors of the EU countries agreed on principled measures regarding the use of excess profits from frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction and arming of Ukraine.