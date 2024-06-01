47th Mahura brigade deputy commander called for active mobilisation

In an interview with Online.UA, Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th Mahura brigade, explained whether the law on mobilisation could significantly affect the development of events on the battlefield.
Ukrainians should not expect quick victories after the adoption of the law on mobilisation
According to the lawyer, we will not see any pleasant results after the approval of this law in the near future.
It will take some time to prepare people, to distribute them.
Time has come for tough mobilisation
The journalist asked "Genius" how mobilisation and recruiting should take place, as well as what rules the government should follow in order not to undermine the trust of the population.
Oleksandr Shyrshyn noted that we are currently at the stage of the war when we should not be afraid of undermining the trust of civilians, because we can lose the country.
According to "Genius", of course, it is extremely important to allocate enough time for the mobilised person to understand what tasks he will perform, what is necessary for this, and how to properly handle weapons.
One of the best options is when divisions or platoons will be coordinated and a team will be formed immediately, with which the fighter will go on some mission.
