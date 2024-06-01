Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th Battalion of the Magura Air Assault Brigade, told Online.UA what every Ukrainian should be able to do during the war with the Russian Federation.

Ukrainians must be able to own weapons and provide first aid

According to Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th military unit of "Magura", Olexandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, during the war with the Russian Federation, every Ukrainian should be able to handle a weapon and provide first aid.

Also, each of us should be able to dig a trench for themselves, said Oleksandr Shyrshyn. Share

The defender stated that against the background of the war with the Russian Federation, Ukrainians should know how much effort and time is needed to dig a trench and calculate everything in detail.

Price for irresponsible freedom

According to Oleksandr "Genius", Shyrshyna's war with Russia is the price for irresponsible freedom.

Oleksandr Shyrshyn answered the question why in a country that has been at war for more than 10 years, someone needs to explain something, where to look for motivation:

Honestly, I don't know. I wonder about it myself. But we have what we have. This is the price for irresponsible freedom. Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn Deputy commander of the 47th "Magura" battalion

The deputy commander of the 47th "Magura" battalion noted that the Ukrainians perceive the containment of the enemy as if it should be so.