What every Ukrainian should be able to do amid war, Mahura commander explains
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What every Ukrainian should be able to do amid war, Mahura commander explains

Olexander "Genius" Shyrshyn
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th Battalion of the Magura Air Assault Brigade, told Online.UA what every Ukrainian should be able to do during the war with the Russian Federation.

Ukrainians must be able to own weapons and provide first aid

According to Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th military unit of "Magura", Olexandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, during the war with the Russian Federation, every Ukrainian should be able to handle a weapon and provide first aid.

Also, each of us should be able to dig a trench for themselves, said Oleksandr Shyrshyn.

The defender stated that against the background of the war with the Russian Federation, Ukrainians should know how much effort and time is needed to dig a trench and calculate everything in detail.

Price for irresponsible freedom

According to Oleksandr "Genius", Shyrshyna's war with Russia is the price for irresponsible freedom.

Oleksandr Shyrshyn answered the question why in a country that has been at war for more than 10 years, someone needs to explain something, where to look for motivation:

Honestly, I don't know. I wonder about it myself. But we have what we have. This is the price for irresponsible freedom.

Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn

The deputy commander of the 47th "Magura" battalion noted that the Ukrainians perceive the containment of the enemy as if it should be so.

People do not realise how dangerous the situation is now. They don't care what happens in the East or the South, it doesn't affect them here. Someone closes the sky to them here, and there restrains the enemy, so that there are no tanks in Kyiv or in the Dnipro today. They accept it as if it were meant to be.

