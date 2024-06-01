Mahura deputy commander dispels another myth about realities of frontline
Ukraine
Mahura deputy commander dispels another myth about realities of frontline

Olexandr "Genius" Shyrshyn
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th Battalion of the Mahura Mechanised Brigade, shared his vision of who should defend the homeland on the battlefield — young fighters or experienced adult soldiers.

Protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression is the duty of every citizen

During the interview with the main character, the Online.UA journalist drew attention to the fact that the opinion that war is the business of young people is gaining momentum.

Oleksandr Shyrshyn frankly admitted that he does not share similar views.

I can't agree with that. I don't know what to call this one... It's not a person, unfortunately. This is not a representative of the Ukrainian people from Lviv, who said that young people from the age of 18 and up should fight, go ahead. And what about me, I'm already over 40, and where does everything hurt? War should be everyone's business. Absolutely everyone.

As the warrior points out, it is quite clear that a young fighter has more strength, energy and can manage to do a little more than his adult brothers.

However, one cannot ignore the fact that the person who has more experience, more training, or is more aware of certain things is also a very important person on the battlefield.

Their work could be better and more professional.

On the other hand, we can see many units where young people apply, where fighters a little over 20 years old go. And this is good. But it shouldn't be the case that war is only a matter for young people, "Genius" emphasised.

