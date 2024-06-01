Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector — Zelenskyy's statement

On the night of 1 June, the Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The targets were civilians, infrastructure and energy facilities.

Russia used large arsenal of weapons during attack on Ukraine's energy sector

The main goal of Russia is to normalise terror, to use the lack of sufficient air defence equipment and the determination of Ukraine's partners.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, publishing a video of the consequences of the Russian attack. He stated that Russia used a large arsenal of weapons.

This is what Russia is fighting against. That night, another shelling of more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed drones was directed at the south, center and west of Ukraine. I am grateful to our soldiers that most of them were destroyed, but there were also hits. All services are on site to provide recovery and assistance. Each victim will receive all necessary assistance. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian terrorists only understand the language of force. And the only way to stop this terror and prevent it from becoming the norm is to take effective decisions in a timely manner. Full protection of the Ukrainian sky should become the norm so that the crazies in the Kremlin understand that their terror is not achieving its goals

Zelenskyy noted that the partners know for sure that this requires additional Patriots and other modern air defence systems for Ukraine, acceleration and expansion of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine, and providing our soldiers with all the necessary capabilities.

Russian army attacked energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine

On June 1, Russia staged a complex attack with missiles and drones on energy infrastructure in 5 oblasts of Ukraine.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that the Russians fired again at the energy infrastructure facilities of Ukraine this night.

In particular, energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were attacked.

Ukrenergo also confirmed the attack on energy facilities of Ukraine this night.

It was noted there that since March this is the sixth massive missile and drone attack by Russia against civilian energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrenergo, there is equipment damage at energy facilities in five regions. Emergency and restoration work continues.